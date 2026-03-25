Heather Graham and a Sentient Eyeball Steal the Show

The South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival is known for launching the next big cult classics, and this year, all eyes—literally—are on “They Will Kill You.” While the film features an A-list ensemble including Zazie Beetz and Patricia Arquette, it’s a bizarre, disembodied eyeball and a standout performance by Heather Graham that have become the talk of Austin.

With the film set to hit theaters in just two days on March 27, 2026, here is why this blood-soaked horror-comedy is the must-watch release of the weekend.

A “Satanic” Twist on the Housekeeping Thriller

Directed by Kirill Sokolov and produced by the powerhouse duo Andy and Barbara Muschietti (IT, The Flash), “They Will Kill You” follows Asia Reaves (Zazie Beetz), a woman recently released from prison who takes a high-paying housekeeping gig at “The Virgil.”

The catch? The luxury New York City high-rise is actually the headquarters for a violent Satanic cult. What begins as a job interview quickly spirals into a Kill Bill-style survival gauntlet involving flaming axes, secret rituals, and “eat the rich” themes.

Heather Graham’s Villainous Turn

While Zazie Beetz carries the action, Heather Graham is earning rave reviews for her role as Sharon, one of the building’s vengeful, high-society cult members. Graham, who has recently embraced the “indie horror queen” mantle with projects like Suitable Flesh, reportedly relished the chance to play a more sinister character.

In recent interviews, Graham noted the “visceral” fun of the film’s fight choreography, highlighting the “female rage” at the heart of the story.

The Viral Star: The SXSW Eyeball

Perhaps the most unexpected highlight of the SXSW premiere was “Iris,” an animatronic eyeball that moves through the building with its own agency. Critics have praised this surreal touch for adding a layer of dark, cartoonish humor to the film’s over-the-top gore. The “eyeball sequence” has already become a viral talking point, cementing the film’s status as a future midnight-movie favorite.

Release Date and Where to Watch

Produced by New Line Cinema and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, “They Will Kill You” officially drops in theaters on Thursday, March 26 (Previews) and Friday, March 27, 2026.

If you’re looking for a break from “Oscar-bait” dramas and want a smart, unpretentious, and blood-splattered crowd-pleaser, this is the one to catch.