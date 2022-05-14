NIH issues advisory for prevention and management of heatstroke

In the wake of the recent wave of high environmental temperature in different parts of the country, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Islamabad has issued an advisory for the Prevention & Management of heatstroke.

NIH, in a statement, said that the objective of this advisory is to sensitize health-care authorities to take in time appropriate actions for preparedness, response and prevention to the events/incidents of heatstroke in their respective areas.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency and can be fatal if not treated properly. Common signs and symptoms of heat stroke are hot and dry skin or profuse sweating with hot red or flushed dry skin, weakness/lethargy, headache, elevated body temperature, and decrease urine output and heat rash. Heat/sun stroke can cause death or disability if not properly managed in time.

Infants and elderly persons (above 65) and diabetic or hypertensive patients, athletes and outdoor workers are at high risk for heat stroke. Advisory emphasis on following preventive measures:

• Drink plenty of water in summer

• Limit time in direct sunlight in hot humid weather or in places with high environmental temperatures.

• Wear hats and light-colored, lightweight and loose clothes

• Persons working under the direct sunlight should prevent dehydration by taking time out of the sun and drinking plenty of water/ fluids.

Comments