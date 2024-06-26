Karachi heatwave: 100 bodies brought to morgue in three days

KARACHI: A social organization has stated that 100 bodies brought in last three days to their morgue during last three days of searing hot weather.

A spokesperson of Chheepa Foundation has said that 100 bodies were brought to their cold storage pointing towards increasing deaths in Karachi in the ongoing extreme hot weather.

“Thirty-seven dead bodies brought to the morgue on June 23, 44 bodies on June 24 and 19 bodies on June 25,” the foundation’s spokesperson stated.

“Thirty-six dead bodies brought to the morgue were unidentified,” the spokesperson added.

Karachi is passing through a heatwave spell as the government has announced 77 heatwave centres in seven districts of the metropolis.

The government has announced to set up 11 heatwave camps in Karachi South, 18 in Karachi East, six in West, 12 centres in Karachi Central, 15 in Malir, eight in Korangi district and seven camps in Keamari.

Paramilitary Rangers have also established heat-stroke camps across the city with coldwater and Sharbat stalls.

A spokesperson has said that heat-stroke centres have been set up at key roads and thoroughfares of the city with doctors and paramedics.