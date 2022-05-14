Heatwave conditions likely to persist till next week: Met Office

ISLAMABAD: Met Office on Saturday forecast that most parts of the country are likely to remain in the grip of heatwave like conditions during the next week.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that slight relief is expected in most parts of the country during the evening of 14th to 17th May, mainly due to dust storms and gusty winds and rain-thunderstorm at scattered places in most parts of the country.

Day temperatures are likely to rise again from 18th May (Wednesday), according to the forecast.

Prevailing severe heatwave condition over most parts of Sindh to continue today with maximum temperature expected 48-50 degree Celsius in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Nawabshah districts and 44-46 Celsius in Hyderabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparker districts.

Heatwave likely to ease down with 3-4 degree Celsius drop during 15-17 May but become severe again from 18 May onwards in Central and upper Sindh.

Karachi’s maximum temperature likely to reach 40 Celsius or above today.

