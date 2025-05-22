Heatwave conditions: Mercury soars to 50 Celsius in Sibi

ISLAMABAD: Met office said that the heatwave conditions persist in the country as maximum 50-degree Celsius temperature recorded in Baluchistan’s Sibi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 48 Celsius temperatures recorded at Sindh’s Dadu, Jacobabad and southern Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur districts today.

Mercury soared to 42 C in Lahore and Peshawar and 41 Celsius in Islamabad.

Maximum temperature 36 Celsius recorded in Karachi with feel-like temperature 38 degree centigrade.

Heatwave likely to continue in current week under the influence of a high pressure in upper atmosphere.

Meanwhile a low-pressure area (LPA) has formed over the East-Central Arabian Sea about 1075 km southeast of Karachi, Pakistan Meteorological Department informed in an advisory on Thursday.

The low-pressure area has been located at latitude 16.4 N, longitude 71.9 E.

Due to favorable environmental conditions, the system is likely to further intensify into a Depression during next 36 hours and expected to move initially towards north.

Currently, there is no threat to any coastal area of the country. PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system, according to an advisory.

Weather experts said that the low-pressure area developed in the Arabian Sea energized by the warmer water temperatures. It could cause very hot weather in Karachi as sea breeze is expected to pause.

The system is currently hovering near India’s western coast and could strengthen into a deep depression or even a cyclone by May 24 or 25 if conditions remain favourable.

If the system turns into a cyclone, it will be named Shakti — a name proposed by Sri Lanka, meaning ‘power’.