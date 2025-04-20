Heatwave conditions to prevail in Karachi for three days

KARACHI: Met Office has predicted that Karachi will feel the brunt of the heatwave for three days from today as the hot weather conditions prevail in the city.

“Maximum temperature likely to soar to 41 Celsius today,” according to the weather report.

Hot weather conditions intensifying in Karachi and outskirts as temperature goes as above as 37 currently, according to the Met Office.

The wind direction has changed with dry weather and low ratio of humidity. “Winds blowing with 10 KM speed from the northwest direction”.

Amid hot and dry weather conditions strong winds likely to blow in most districts of Sindh.

Yesterday maximum temperature, 45 Celsius, was recorded in Jacobabad, while 43 Celsius recorded at Dadu, Padidan, Mohenjo Daro, Mithi and Bahawalnagar.

Met Office in a weather report predicted heatwave conditions in most parts of the country while severe heatwave in southern half last week.

A high pressure grips the upper atmosphere from 13th April, due to which heatwave conditions may develop in most parts of the country, according to the Met Office.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 06 to 08°Celsius above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Baluchistan) of the country as the mercury soar to as high as 46-48 Celsius in Sindh.

Excessive heating and soaring temperatures may generate dust storms/windstorms during the forecast period.

General public especially children, women and senior citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures. Avoid exposure to direct sun light during the daytime and remain hydrated.