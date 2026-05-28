Heatwave grips Sindh as temperatures soar to 50°C

LARKANA: Several districts of Sindh remain in the grip of an intense heatwave, with temperatures in some areas soaring to as high as 50 degrees Celsius.

Extreme heat has engulfed Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Mohenjo Daro, and surrounding areas, where scorching weather conditions have severely affected daily life.

Due to the severe heat and hot winds, roads and markets in many areas wore a deserted look, while residents remained confined to their homes to avoid exposure to the extreme weather.

Prolonged electricity load shedding and frequent power tripping have further added to the difficulties faced by citizens during the ongoing heatwave.

Residents have urged SEPCO authorities to immediately end load shedding and resolve power tripping issues to provide relief amid the extreme temperatures.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore thirty-one, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit nineteen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula while partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Baramula sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh one, Pulwama fifteen, Anantnag and Shopian fourteen degree centigrade.