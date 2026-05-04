Heatwave Havoc: 8 More Dead in Karachi as Toll Rises to 14

KARACHI: A catastrophic heatwave in Karachi claimed eight more lives today, including two suspected drug addicts, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, four individuals were brought to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to their ailments, while two others were confirmed to have died directly from heatstroke.

Rescue teams recovered three bodies from different locations across the city: one near the Super Market in Boat Basin (Clifton), a second beneath the Liaquatabad No. 10 bridge, and a third near Jamali Bridge on the Super Highway.

Furthermore, the body of a 50-year-old man, identified as Dur Muhammad, was found in Surjani Town. In separate incidents, a body was recovered near Khayaban-e-Saqib in Defence Phase 8, and another—identified as 55-year-old Abdul Wadood—was found on Suparco Road in Baldia.

Additionally, rescue sources confirmed the recovery of two bodies, believed to be drug addicts, near Manghopir and the Al-Noor Hotel in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

The extreme heat, which has persisted for two days, has now claimed a total of 14 lives in the metropolis.

The port city sizzled on Monday as the maximum temperature was expected to soar as high as 42 degrees Celsius. A suspension of sea breeze combined with relentless hot, dry northwesterly winds pushed the city into near heatwave-like conditions.