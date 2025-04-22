Heatwave in Karachi may persist till tomorrow: Met Office

KARACHI: Maximum temperature in the city could soar to 41 Celsius on Tuesday (today) as the sea breeze will remain suspended, according to the Met Office.

Sea winds likely to restore to some extent in the evening. Presently northwesterly winds blowing with a speed of two kilometers.

The ongoing heatwave likely to persist till tomorrow, according to the weather department. “Seabreeze could restore completely by April 24,” deputy director weather department said.

The weather has been hot and humid today. The feel-like temperature in the city could increase after the sea breeze restored, owing to increased humidity in the air, deputy director Anjum Nazeer Zaigham said.

Excessive heating and soaring temperatures may generate dust storms/windstorms during the hot weather spell.

A high pressure gripped the upper atmosphere from 13th April, due to which heatwave conditions developed in most parts of the country, according to the Met Office.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 06 to 08°Celsius above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Baluchistan) of the country.

General public especially children, women and senior citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures. Avoid exposure to direct sun light during the daytime and remain hydrated.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory about adverse weather conditions and increasing temperatures upto April 27.

The weather likely to remain very hot and dry in the most districts of Sindh, Punjab and Baluchistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir likely to receive rainfall.