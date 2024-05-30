Heatwave persists in Karachi today, may subside by June 02

KARACHI: The heatwave will persist in the city today, but subside by June 02, a weather official said on Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that the weather will remain very hot and humid during next 24 hours. “The mercury likely to soar to 43 Celsius today but intensity of the heat will be felt upto 46 to 48 Celsius,” Met Office stated.

“Winds blowing in the city from southwestern direction with nine kilometres per hour speed,” according to the weather department. The ratio of humidity has been 78 percent.

The heatwave conditions would persist in Karachi for next two days with hot and humid weather, Sardar Sarfaraz said. “Hot winds will blow with an intense sunny day”, he added.

He said the heatwave will come to an end on June 02 (Sunday), adding that the weather will remain hot and humid in the month of June.

The Met Office on Wednesday forecast that the heatwave conditions would persist in Karachi and other areas of Sindh till June 1st.

The coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi may hit by the heatwave conditions from May 29 with temperatures likely to surpass 40 Celsius.

According to an alert issued by the Heatwave Early Warning Center of the PMD, “Heatwave conditions likely to grip Karachi division, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts from Wednesday till 1st June with daytime maximum temperatures rising to 40-42 Celsius in Karachi and 42-44 C in Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts.”

The highest temperature was recorded in Jacobabad on last Tuesday where mercury touched the 52-Celsius mark.