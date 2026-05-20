Heatwave sizzles country, mercury soars to 46 Celsius in Dadu

ISLAMABAD: A sizzling hot weather continuing in the country as temperatures have reached to above 40 Celsius in several districts as mercury soared to 46 Celsius in Dadu district of Sindh.

Maximum temperature in Nawabshah reached to 45 Celsius, while 44 Celsius recorded in Sibi and Sukkur, 43 C in Bahawalpur and Multan, 42 Celsius in Lahore and Faisalabad, 41 C in Islamabad and 38 Celsius in Peshawar.

Maximum temperature in Karachi reached to 35 Celsius in Karachi.

The Met Office has forecast rainfall with thunderstorm and strong winds in some areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and adjacent areas, while hailstorm at some places.

The NDMA has issued a heatwave alert about sizzling hot weather from May 19-26.

These areas are likely to experience dangerously high temperatures from May 19 to 26, prompting authorities to activate emergency response measures to protect vulnerable populations and reduce the risk of heat related emergencies.

Sindh is expected to face severe heat conditions in Hyderabad, Karachi, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Kashmore, Tharparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Badin and Qambar Shahdadkot districts.

The alert also identified Balochistan’s Turbat, Sibi, Uthal, Jhal Magsi, Dera Murad Jamali, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Usta Muhammad, Kachhi, Lasbela and Panjgur districts, as vulnerable to extreme heat conditions.

In Punjab, the districts likely to be affected included Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Sargodha, Lodhran, Khanewal, Vehari and Lahore.

NDMA has warned that prolonged exposure to severe heat could lead to heat exhaustion, dehydration and heatstroke, particularly among children, elderly citizens and outdoor workers.

It added that rising humidity in lower Sindh and dry inland conditions in Punjab and Balochistan could further intensify thermal stress.

District administrations have been directed to activate heatwave contingency plans, establish cooling camps and ensure uninterrupted water supply in vulnerable areas, while citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated.