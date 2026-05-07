Heatwave temperatures could soar to 46 to 50 C in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast temperatures could soar to 46 Celsius to 50C in various districts of Sindh and Balochistan from Thursday (today) as a heatwave hit southern and central parts of the country.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in an alert predicted that the intense heatwave could continue from May 07 to 11 in the country.

Maximum temperatures in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Sibi, Turbat and Panjgur could increase from 46 Celsius to 50 Celsius, according to the heatwave forecast.

Temperatures could soar from 43 C to 47 Celsius in southern Punjab districts of Multan, Khaniwal, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Bhawalnagar, Pakpattan, Sahiwal and KP’s districts of Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan.

While, the mercury could hit 43 Celsius in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal and Kasur.

In Karachi, maximum temperatures could remain between 35 to 38-degree Celsius.

A hot and dry weather spell continuing in most of the areas in country with extremely hot weather in various parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

The doctors have advised citizens to observe caution in extremely hot conditions and avoid exposure to the Sun, particularly in peak hot hours of day and get hydrated by drinking maximum water.

The extreme heat has claimed 14 lives in Karachi, eight heatwave deaths were reported on Monday.