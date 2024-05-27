Heatwave to subside as rains predicted in parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The prevailing heatwave conditions in the country are likely to subside as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted isolated rain in the upper parts from May 28.

According to a statement issued today, duststorm/thunderstorm and isolated rain expected in the upper parts of the country from May 28 to June 01 will help subside severe heatwave conditions, providing relief to the heat stricken people.

The Met office informed that a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country on 28th May(evening/night).

Under the influence of this weather system:

Dust storm or thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan’s Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani and Barkhan of from May 27 till May 29.

Duststorm or thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in KP’s Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan and Kurram from the night of May 28 to June 1, with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind or thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltista’s Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, and Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from the night of May 28 till June 1.

Duststorm or thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali the night of May 28 till June 1, with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, Karachi and other coastal areas of Sindh, including Thatta and Badin, as well as Hyderabad are likely to receive dust storms with gusty winds on May 28 and May 29.

The PMD has advised the farmers to manage the crops accordingly.

The department also warned that the duststorm/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

Severe heatwave conditions are likely to subside in upper parts of Pakistan from May 28.

Heatwave-like conditions are likely in central and southern parts of the country. Day temperatures are likely to remain 03-04 degree celsius above normal in the areas bearing heatwave conditions.

The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the heatwave spell.