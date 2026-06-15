At least seven people were killed and 33 others injured in incidents of heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning strikes across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province over the past 24 hours. Heatwave warning issued for Karachi.

According to the report of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), multiple roofs and walls collapsed due to severe windstorms and torrential rainfall, leading to fatalities of the same family that included two children, four men, and one woman.

While 33 people were injured in different incidents, all the injured, including 14 children, 12 women, and seven men, were shifted to nearby hospitals where they are being given medical treatment.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and weather experts have warned of potential flash flooding in the upper parts of KP, along with the risk of glacial lake outburst due to rising temperatures and torrential rainfall.

PMD urged local administrations to remain on high alert and advised residents to stay away from rivers and streams.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast continued hot and humid conditions in Karachi, Sindh, over the next 24 hours, with temperatures expected to rise up to 36 degree centigrade. Officials also warned of occasional gusty winds during the daytime.

Health experts and metrological department have advised residents of Karachi to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight and to increase water intake amid the ongoing heat and humidity.