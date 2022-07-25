Heavy rain: Bridge connecting Sindh, Balochistan collapses

LASBELA: The main bridge at Karachi-Quetta highway linking Sindh and Balochistan was swept away in recent floods, cutting off the land route, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the main bridge at Karachi-Quetta highway – Baghar Nadi Pull – was swept away in recent floods, disconnecting the road link between Balochistan with Sindh. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded at Tehsil Othal of Lasbela district after the bridge collapsed.

The district administration, soon after the incident was reported, reached the site and launched relief activities.

However continuous downpour and flow of water interrupted the relief and rescue operation jointly carried out by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, district administration and armed forces.

In view of the recent collapse of bridges and ongoing heavy rain, the provincial government issued a travel advisory asking people to avoid traveling on the Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Sibi national highways to avoid loss of lives and any other inconvenience.

Recent wave of monsoon rain and flash floods swept away many roads, demolished mud-houses and inundated several towns mainly in Zhob, Lasbela, Bolan and Sibi districts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the death toll in Balochistan rain-related incidents has jumped to 102. Detailing the losses incurred during heavy rainfall in the province, the PDMA said that women, children and men were among 102 people killed in recent heavy rainfall in the province.

“Overall 6,063 houses were demolished while 550-kilometer road track along four major highways in the province also got damaged during the rainfall,” it said.

Comments