Heavy rain lashes Rawalpindi, Islamabad, disrupts power supply

ISLAMABAD: Twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad received heavy rainfall leaving more than 40 power feeders tripped, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Field staff faces hardships to restore power supply owing to the rainfall,” a spokesperson of the IESCO said.

The rainwater entered in homes and shops in various low-lying areas of Rawalpindi including Mir Hyder Colony, Christian Colony, Dhok Sayedan and People’s Colony.

Maximum rainfall 188mm recorded at Shams Abad in Rawalpindi, while 110mm at Chaklala and 79mm rainfall recorded at Katchehry, the Met Office has stated.

In Islamabad 138mm rainfall recorded at Bokra, 102mm at Golra, 98mm at Zero Point, 64mm around the Airport and 44mm rainfall at Syedpur, according to the weather department.

Met Office in a forecast earlier informed that monsoon currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country.

The PMD had forecast rain/wind-thundershower with expected heavy falls in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar and other areas from 18th July night to 23rd July with occasional gaps.

The PMD had also predicted rain/wind-thundershower in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad from 19th night to 21st July.

While dust-thunderstorm/rain (with isolated heavy falls) likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu districts from 19th to 23rd July.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain (with isolated heavy falls) likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi districts from 20th to 22nd July with occasional gaps.