Heavy rainfall with ferocious winds hit Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Heavy rainfall lashed Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock and adjoining areas in the night between Monday and Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Downpour with a wind speed of 120 kilometers per hour recorded at Islamabad’s Sector G-14, G-15 and F-15. The wind speed at Bani Galla recorded 110km and in city area of the federal capital 100km per hour.

The rainfall tripped 177 feeders of the IESCO, a spokesperson of Islamabad Electric Supply Company said.

“Electric wires were broken in various incidents of falling trees and sign boards,” power company said. “Electric poles and transformers have also fallen at various places,” power utility stated.

“Operations have been engaged in fault clearance work after heavy rainfall with a fierce windstorm,” spokesperson added.

Attock and outskirts also received hailstorm along with heavy rainfall.

The Met Office had forecast rainfall in Potohar region and other areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has also predicted rainfall in Islamabad, Potohar region, Northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday (today).