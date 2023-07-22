Heavy rainfall in Lahore floods roads, submerges low-lying areas

LAHORE: Heavy rainfall continuing for several hours in Lahore, has submerged the low-lying areas of the city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ongoing spell of monsoon rains has flooded several areas of the Punjab’s capital city with maximum rainfall 173mm received at Gulshan-e-Ravi.

Pani Wala Talab received 141mm rainfall, Lakshmi Chowk 152mm, Nisthar Town 151mm, Qurtaba Chowk 126mm, Johar Town 156mm, Tajpura 128mm and Iqbal Town 106mm.

Moreover, Sumanabad received 80mm rainfall, Chowk Nakhuda 64mm, Upper Mall 95mm, Mughalpura 91mm, Gulbarg 87mm, Airport 84mm, Jail Road 83mm and Farrukhabad 43mm rain.

Hours-long rainfall was still continuing in several localities of the city.

Rainfall has also been reported in Bhakkar, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Okara, and other areas, resulting in a drop in temperatures.

The rainwater has flooded several roads in the city, causing disruption in vehicular traffic flow.

The rainfall has also offered a welcome relief from sizzling temperatures, prevailing in the region.