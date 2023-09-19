Heavy rainfall lashes Lahore, submerges low-lying areas

LAHORE: Heavy rainfall in Lahore and adjoining areas submerged main roads and lowlying areas in the city this morning, ARY News reported.

Around 100 electric feeders in city tripped during rainfall. “Power supply restoration work will be started after the rainfall will stop,” a spokesperson of Lesco has said.

Heavy rainfall drowned main traffic arteries of the city. Lower Mall, Secretariat, Jain Temple, Anarkali, Mall Road, Walton Road, M.G. Chowk, G.C. University cut, Data Sahib, Timber Market, GPO Chowk to Anarkali and Litton Road have been submerged under water disruption traffic flow.

Tajpura in Lahore received maximum 168mm rainfall, Airport 167mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 151mm, Nishtar Town 150mm, Johar Town 121mm, Qurtaba Chowk 101mm, Allama Iqbal Town 96mm, Upper Mall 95mm, Mughulpura 83 and Jail Road 72mm rainfall today.

CTO Lahore has said that additional wardens have been deployed at busy and low-lying roads, while SP Traffic City and Saddar Division and circle officers have been present at various intersections of the city.

Heavy rainfall gusty winds lashed Tabba Sultanpur and adjacent areas. Okara and outskirts and Khanqah Dogran also received rainfall.

Met Office on Monday informed that a low pressure area (LPA) was located over Southeast of Rajasthan (India), which likely to move south westwards during next 48 hours.

Met Office had forecast rainfall in eastern Sindh and northeastern Punjab and other areas under the influence of the weather system.