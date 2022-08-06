Heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in Punjab cities: PDMA

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned against heavy rainfall and flooding in various cities of Punjab from August 10 to 13, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PDMA has cautioned against heavy rains that generate urban flooding in low lying areas of Faisalabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala from 10th to 12th August.

“Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot and Narowal from 10th to 12th August,” PDMA stated in its weather alert. It also cautioned against flooding in rain drains and hilly torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The disaster management authority has also warned of an expected upsurge in water level in rain Nullahs of Ravi, Jhelum and Chenab rivers after catchment areas may receive heavy downpour.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Murree, according to the advisory. The PDMA has asked all concerned departments to remain alert to tackle any emergency situation.

The Met Office has cautioned that heavy rainfall can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP.

