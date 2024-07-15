Heavy rainfall predicted in Punjab

ISLAMABD: The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) predicted heavy rainfall in central Punjab and southern Sindh in the next 24 hours.

The NEOC anticipated heavy rainfall in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Okara, Jhang, and Sheikhupura areas of central Punjab, with 50-100 mm of rainfall expected in one to two hours, the NDMA news release said.

Similarly, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds is expected in Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Thar, Umerkot, Badin, Islamkot, Mithi, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Kotri areas of Sindh.

The rainfall may cause urban flooding and increased water levels in nullahs, and strong winds and lightning strikes are also expected.

The NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

The public is advised to take precautions to avoid flooding and to ensure their safety from lightning strikes. Avoid going outside during bad weather and keep a safe distance from electrical poles and wires.

The NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public.

The heavy rainfall in Lahore broke the 30-year record as the highest rain of 315 mm has been recorded in the Tajpura area of the provincial capital last week.

According to the details, the heavy rain that started early in the morning in Lahore continued periodically throughout the day in different areas.

There were four episodes of heavy rain in different areas of the city, the highest rainfall of 315 mm was recorded in the Tajpura area, while the citizens faced difficulties in commuting as the rainwater stuck on the roads in Lahore.

The heavy rainfall in the provincial capital broke a 30-year-old record, with Tajpura receiving the highest rainfall of 315 mm while Lakshmi Chowk at 170 mm, Nishtar Town at 162 mm, and Chowk Nakhuda at 155 mm.