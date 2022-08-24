Heavy rains, flooding affect train operations

Heavy rains and flooding situations in several localities have affected train operations across the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Stormy rains are continuing in different parts of Sindh province due to which several railway tracks were submerged or damaged at various places.

According to the Pakistan Railways officials, the rail tracks washed away at many localities on the Karachi, Quetta and Sukkur sections, which is delaying the movement of trains for up to 26 hours.

Train operation has been restricted as several railway tracks were submerged in rainwater. Several trains scheduled for Thursday have been suspended.

The Karakoram, Karachi Express running between Karachi and Lahore were suspended. Karachi-Rawalpindi Pakistan Tezgam Express will remain suspended while Karachi-Peshawar Awam Express was also suspended.

Similarly, Karachi-Quetta Bolan Express and Quetta-Peshawar Jafar Express were also suspended.

Mohenjo-daro Passenger for Kotri, Rohri, Dadu, Larkana has also been suspended. The passengers of suspended vehicles will be accommodated in other vehicles. If passengers want to get ticket refunds, they can apply online from the booking office.

Comments