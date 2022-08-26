Heavy rains, floods wreak havoc as death toll reaches 945

ISLAMABAD: The recent heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods have killed almost 945 people and injured over 1,350 others across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) revealed the statistics during a meeting of National Assembly’s standing committee on climate change. The NDMA officials briefed the participants on the flood situation across Pakistan.

During the meeting, it was revealed that almost 945 people have been killed and another 1356 sustained injuries in heavy rains and floods.

According to the statistics, the highest number of deaths (306) occurred in Sindh followed by Balochistan 234, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 193, Punjab 165 and Gilgit Baltistan reported nine deaths.

Meanwhile, the NDMA officials revealed that almost 145 bridges collapsed while 3,082-kilometer road network was damaged due to the natural calamity.

The officials highlighted that over 67,000 homes were either partially or completely damaged in the relentless downpours and consequent inundation in several districts of Pakistan.

The statistics revealed that over heavy rains and floods have affected 31 districts of Balochistan, 23 districts of Sindh, nine districts of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and three districts of Punjab.

