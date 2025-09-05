Heavy rains predicted in Sindh including Karachi from Sep 6 to 9

Karachi: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued an alert for Sindh informing that heavy rains will kick off in various districts of Sindh including Karachi from tomorrow, September 6, which will continue till September 9.

The NDMA also warned that urban flooding is feared in the low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sujawal and Badin owing to the heavy downpour.

Besides that Thatha, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpur Khas have also been warned about the urban flooding.

It has also been warned that sudden danger of flood lingering in surrounding mountains, pounds and Nullahs of Tharparkar, Mithi, Islamakot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Kaloi, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatha, Badin, Jamshuro, Dadu, Ghotki and Kashmore.

The NDMA also warned that low lying areas of cities could be come under water in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad and Shikarpur.

According to the Sindh government, all the provincial government and rescue institutions are on high alert after the NDMA alert.

In its advisory to the residents of low lying areas in cities of Sindh, they have been urged to complete their preparation for protective measures.

It has also been directed to avoid unnecessary travelling in the low lying areas and follow the instructions of the local administration.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Friday said the provincial government is closely monitoring the flood situation and steps are in place.

Memon said that fluctuations in water flow continue across rivers and barrages, while the provincial government remains vigilant.

He said relevant institutions are on constant alert, monitoring the situation in line with rising and receding water levels.

According to Memon, low-level flooding is ongoing at Guddu, Sukkur, Kotri, and Marala barrages. At Panjnad Barrage, inflow and outflow were recorded at 310,479 cusecs.

Guddu Barrage recorded an inflow of 359,357 cusecs and an outflow of 327,481 cusecs, while Sukkur Barrage reported an inflow of 331,155 cusecs with an outflow of 277,355 cusecs, indicating a gradual decline.

Relief operations are underway. In the past 24 hours, 6,890 people were provided medical assistance across 169 health camps, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 27,801.

Meanwhile, evacuation efforts from flood-prone katcha (riverine) areas continue.

Within a day, 14,430 people were moved to safer locations, raising the total to 109,320 individuals relocated so far. Additionally, 346,282 livestock have been shifted to secure areas, while over 750,000 animals have been vaccinated.

Sharjeel Memon said that although water levels are showing signs of reduction, flood threats cannot be ruled out. He said the Sindh government, while ensuring protective measures, remains in close coordination with the Punjab government to manage the evolving situation.