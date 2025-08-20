web analytics
Heavy rains trigger landslide in Karachi

TOP NEWS

KARACHI: Torrential rains lashed Karachi for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, causing urban flooding, road closures, prolonged power outages, and a landslide in Kati Pahari.

Rainwater inundated major artries including Korangi Industrial Area Road, II Chundrigar Road, and Sultanabad, severely disrupting traffic flow.

In Surjani Town, rescue teams had to use boats to transport a patient to hospital as roads remained submerged.

Meteorological forecasts warned that the rain spell would likely persist through the night.

Karachi Traffic Police confirmed that both tracks of Korangi Industrial Area Road were closed alongside Korangi Causeway amid overflowing drains.

Shaheed-e-Millat, Drigh Road, Nazimabad No. 1 and No. 2 underpasses, along with Sohrab Goth underpass, were closed after heavy water accumulation.

Authorities urged commuters to opt for alternative routes.

Meanwhile, large swathes of the city were plunged into darkness, with several areas facing power outages extending up to 36 hours.

Residents of Nazimabad Block B, without power for more than a day and a half, staged protests, demanding K-Electric restore supply on an urgent basis.

The prolonged power outage also triggered a severe water shortage in several areas.

Read More:Karachi Rains: LIVE UPDATES for August 20-21, 2025

Amid the heavy rainfall, several vehicles were stranded across the city, adding to commuters’ misery.

In Kati Pahari, continuous downpour triggered two landslides on Wednesday, sending rocks tumbling onto the road.

Assistant Commissioner ordered the immediate closure of the road passing through the Kati Pahari to avert any mishap.

Police teams were deployed at the site, while no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Sindh government has announced closure of all public and private schools and colleges in Karachi on Thursday due to heavy rain forecast, ARY News reported.

Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah told ARY News the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure students’ safety. All schools, colleges and universities institutions had also remained closed on Wednesday along with other Sindh governmnet instutions as the authorities declared public holiday.

