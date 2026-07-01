KARACHI: The menace of heavy traffic continues to claim lives in Karachi, as two individuals—including a 10-year-old child—were killed in separate road accidents on Wednesday evening, ARY News reported.

In the first incident, a motorcyclist was killed when his bike was struck by a dumper truck near Saleem Centre in North Karachi. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital; however, the deceased has not yet been identified. Following the accident, the dumper driver managed to flee the scene with his vehicle.

In a second mishap, which occurred near Bilal Chowrangi in Korangi, a 10-year-old child died after being struck by a truck. The child was identified as Siddiq Hussain.

The child’s body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for legal formalities.

Meanwhile, alarming traffic statistics reveal a growing crisis on Karachi’s roads.

According to traffic accident data, a total of 295 people have died in road accidents across the city between January 1 and April 15, 2026, while 3,205 people have been injured.

The data shows that among the deceased were 217 men, 39 women, 30 children, and nine girls. During the same period, heavy vehicles were involved in 100 fatal accidents, with trailers being responsible for the highest number, with 46 incidents.