Heavy vehicles ban: SHC orders implementation on its orders

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered to implement Supreme court orders on heavy vehicles ban in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the SHC ordered authorities to immediately stop the entrance of heavy traffic in the metropolis from today (December 8) in accordance to Supreme court decision.

Hearing the petitions against heavy vehicles in the city, a bench headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar told the authorities that heavy traffic should not be allowed from 6 am till 11 pm on the city roads.

Those heavy vehicles who are entering into metropolis in these hours must be stopped instead of fining them.

The Justice Nadeem Akhtar said that the court should be informed if any institution creates hurdles in the implementation of traffic rules.

Violation of traffic rules must be stopped even it involves MNAs and MPAs, the court ordered.

It is pertinent to mention here that a three-member bench of Supreme Court, headed by Justice Saqib Nisar, suspended the Sindh High Court (SHC) orders pertaining to ban on movement of heavy traffic in Karachi. The top court ruled that the ban on heavy traffic movement is violation of the fundamental rights. The bench remarked that the high court had passed an order that was against its earlier verdict, announced in 2007

