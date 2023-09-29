HEC announces Commonwealth Scholarships for masters, PhD students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Commonwealth Scholarships for masters and PhD programmes for the year 2023.

The CSC has funded more than 30,000 individuals to study in the UK and gain skills, acquire knowledge, and build networks to tackle global development challenges.

According to the HEC’s website, there are 26 nominations available for masters, 30 for PhD and 10 for teaching faculty PhD.

Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) students can apply for the scholarships till October 17 (Tuesday) on the CSC portal.

Applicants can apply for the masters, PhD and teaching faculty (PhD) scholarships by visiting this link: Commonwealth Scholarships

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK (CSC) provides the UK government’s Commonwealth scholarship scheme led by international development objectives.