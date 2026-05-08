ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has decided to introduce dual and joint-degree programmes across universities in Pakistan.

According to HEC officials, students will now be allowed to enroll in two different degree programmes simultaneously.

Officials said that for admission to dual programmes, it will not be necessary to belong to the same department or academic discipline.

The HEC has also approved the introduction of joint-degree programmes, allowing students to complete part of their studies at one university and the remaining duration at another institution.

Under the joint-degree framework, universities will be required to sign an HEC-approved memorandum of understanding (MoU) before offering such programmes.

Students will also be able to obtain joint degrees through partnerships between Pakistani and foreign universities.

The HEC Commission has formally approved the launch of both dual and joint-degree programmes as part of efforts to expand academic opportunities and improve higher education standards in the country.

Also Read: Karachi University issues update over class timings

Earlier, the Karachi University Teachers’ Association announced a boycott of semester examinations scheduled to begin on May 5 at University of Karachi (UoK), raising concerns over the academic future of thousands of students, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the association warned that examinations would not proceed until its demands are met, effectively putting the semester schedule at risk. The decision follows what the teachers describe as a lack of progress by the University of Karachi administration in addressing longstanding issues.

A general body meeting of university teachers has been convened for May 7 at 10:00 AM to deliberate on the situation and decide the future course of action. The association also plans to write to the Chief Minister of Sindh, requesting financial accountability and intervention regarding the university’s affairs.