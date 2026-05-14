HEC announces new admission policy

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has issued a notification introducing a new admissions policy for MS and MPhil programs, making the GRE/HAT General and Subject tests mandatory for applicants.

Under the new policy of HEC, students seeking admission to Level 7 and Level 8 programs will be required to pass the GRE or HAT examinations.

Universities will no longer be allowed to conduct separate entry tests for admissions to these programs.

The HEC said the new system had been introduced to ensure standard, quality, transparency, uniformity, and merit in higher education admissions across the country.

Conversely, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has also issued new guidelines for students applying to medical institutions.

According to the PMDC, students must secure at least 50 percent marks in the MDCAT examination, or pass an equivalent foreign examination, to be considered eligible for admission.

The PMDC also made it mandatory for students to have passed FSc Pre-Medical, or an equivalent qualification, with a minimum of 60 percent marks.

In a public notice, the PMDC directed all students seeking admission to foreign medical institutions to strictly comply with the set criteria.

Students have also been instructed to complete online registration to qualify for provisional registration and the NRE.

The notice further advised students to visit the PMDC’s official website for additional information.