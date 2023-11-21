HEC announces new scholarships for studies in Europe

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday announced the ‘Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program’ for the academic year 2024-25.
The Scholarship Programme will allow students from Pakistan and AJK to undertake bachelor’s, master’s, one-tier master’s, and PhD programmes at various Hungarian universities.
For bachelor’s and one-tier master’s degrees, the minimum requirement is 12 years of education, whereas, for master’s programme, applicants must have completed 16 years of education.
The program will conduct exams in January and February 2024 to select deserving candidates.
The scholarships will cover the tuition fees and also provide financial assistance to students with regard to accommodation and health.
Applicants are required to submit their applications before the August 1, 2024 deadline.
How to Apply
- Applicants are MANDATORILY required to submit online applications at the Hungarian website and HEC website. Failure to submit online application forms on BOTH websites mentioned at Step (1) and Step (2) will not be considered for further processing.
- Hard copies of applications and other documents are not required at the initial stage. However, applicants are required to keep record of all the submitted documents along with printed copies of BOTH application forms (submitted online at HEC website & Hungarian website).
- At a later stage of the selection process, applicants will be required to submit hard copies (including online application forms submitted at HEC website & Hungarian website) along with attested photocopies of all the original documents.
- Original medical certificate and police clearance certificate also need to be submitted at later stages of the application process.