HEC announces new scholarships for studies in Europe

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday announced the ‘Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program’ for the academic year 2024-25.

The Scholarship Programme will allow students from Pakistan and AJK to undertake bachelor’s, master’s, one-tier master’s, and PhD programmes at various Hungarian universities.

For bachelor’s and one-tier master’s degrees, the minimum requirement is 12 years of education, whereas, for master’s programme, applicants must have completed 16 years of education.

The program will conduct exams in January and February 2024 to select deserving candidates.

Applications are now open for the Stipendium Hungaricum #Scholarship Programme (2024-25); a golden opportunity for Pakistani/AJK nationals to pursue Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD studies. Find details on https://t.co/grg7rl8VQK and apply by January 15, 2024, 1600 Hours PST. pic.twitter.com/GmhTfzS34I — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) November 20, 2023

The scholarships will cover the tuition fees and also provide financial assistance to students with regard to accommodation and health.

Applicants are required to submit their applications before the August 1, 2024 deadline.

How to Apply