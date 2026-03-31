HEC announces resumption of on-campus classes in universities

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the restoration of physical classes in universities from 1 April.

On March 11, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) announced a four-day work week and directed universities and degree-awarding institutions (DAIs) to shift all classes online, in line with austerity measures announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in light of the fuel crunch caused by the prevailing Middle East crisis.

According to a notification, on-campus teaching activities will resume across all public and private universities, as well as degree-awarding institutions nationwide, from 1 April 2026.

The decision reverses earlier measures taken in relation to educational activities under fuel conservation efforts.

The move signals a shift back to normal academic routines after temporary measures introduced in response to the prevailing situation.

The commission has circulated the notification to relevant federal and provincial authorities, including education departments across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.