HEC issues alert over overseas courses

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has cautioned students to carefully verify the status of foreign degree program before enrolling, as international universities increasingly adopt online and hybrid learning models. The HEC warned that not every format will automatically be accepted in Pakistan after Spring 2026.

The HEC said that degrees officially registered as conventional on-campus programs but completed entirely through online or blended learning modes will no longer be recognised in Pakistan after Spring 2026, unless such delivery methods are formally approved by the relevant regulatory authority in the university’s home country.

The HEC urged both prospective and current international students to ensure that their chosen programs are properly accredited and that any physical attendance or residency requirements are fulfilled in accordance with official regulations.

The warning applies not only to students planning to study abroad but also to those already enrolled in foreign universities. The commission advised them to urgently cross-check program structures with their institutions to avoid serious complications regarding degree recognition and equivalence in Pakistan.

Despite the tougher stance, the HEC clarified that applications for degree equivalence will continue to be processed through its online system, with each case evaluated individually on its own academic merits.

Officials emphasized that the advisory is aimed at safeguarding students from future academic, professional, and legal setbacks, ensuring that foreign qualifications remain aligned with Pakistan’s regulatory framework.

For the unversed, Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan does not maintain a single public list of all approved foreign degrees. Instead, each international qualification is assessed individually to determine equivalence with Pakistani academic standards.

According to HEC guidelines, degrees are generally considered for recognition if they are awarded by universities listed in global databases such as UNESCO’s World Higher Education Database and are properly accredited in their home countries.

Applicants must apply for equivalence through the HEC online portal, where each case is verified separately. HEC also maintains a separate list of approved transnational education (TNE) collaborations and foreign university programs operating in Pakistan, mainly in partnership with UK institutions. These arrangements are generally easier to recognize due to prior approval.