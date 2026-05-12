HEC launches paperless degree attestation system

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has announced the launch of a fully online, paperless Degree Attestation System (DAS), marking a major step toward digital transformation.

In a statement issued, HEC described the new system as secure, efficient, and user-friendly, enabling applicants to apply for degree attestation 24/7 from anywhere without visiting HEC offices or sending original documents.

HEC stated that no photocopies of educational documents will be processed under the new system.

Applicants will receive secure e-Attestation Certificates, which can be verified online along with the attested documents, the statement added.

The online Degree Attestation System with e-Attestation Certificates became effective from May 11, 2026.

According to HEC, applicants who have already applied and paid the attestation fee under the previous system will continue to be processed through the existing method until June 30, 2026. Such applicants have been advised to complete their process before the deadline.

Individuals who have not yet paid the attestation fee under the old system have been advised to apply through the new online platform.

HEC clarified that attestations issued before the launch of the e-Attestation Certificate system will remain valid and can also be verified online.

The commission further advised that applicants who completed 10- or 12-year qualifications through foreign education systems or non-conventional boards must obtain an equivalence certificate from the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC).

HEC also cautioned that documents containing overwriting, erasures, or alterations will not be attested. Applicants have been directed to obtain corrected or non-altered documents from their respective universities.

The statement noted that transcripts — whether complete or incomplete — can be attested even if the final degree has not yet been issued.

In cases of incomplete transcripts, the concerned university must clearly mention the academic status, such as “degree in progress,” “incomplete degree program,” or “incomplete transcript.” Applicants are also required to select the relevant option while submitting the online application.

For further information, applicants have been advised to visit HEC Pakistan website hec.gov.pk/site/verification.