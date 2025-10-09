HEC announces fully funded scholarships in US for Pakistani students
- By Web Desk -
- Oct 09, 2025 -
- 365 words -
- Estimated reading time 2 min
ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has announced fully funded PhD scholarships under the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor Project, offering Pakistani students the opportunity to pursue doctoral studies at top 300 QS World-Ranked universities in the United States.
Application Deadlines:
Spring/Summer 2026 intake: 15 November 2025
Fall 2026 intake: 30 April 2026
What is the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor Program
Launched under the US-Pakistan Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in June 2015, the Education, Science, and Technology Working Group (ESTWG) proposed the Knowledge Corridor to strengthen academic cooperation between both countries. The goal is to send 10,000 Pakistani scholars to the US over ten years to build faculty capacity in Pakistan’s higher education sector.
Project objectives
Enhance the quality and quantity of faculty in Pakistani universities.
Strengthen research and academic capabilities by providing advanced training to Pakistani scholars.
Train 1,000 candidates annually for international standardized tests like GRE and TOEFL/IELTS under the “Talent Farming Component.”
Foster research collaboration between Pakistani and US institutions in areas aligned with Pakistan’s needs.
Scholarship categories:
Category I: Top 50 QS World-Ranked US Universities
Full tuition fee (as per university invoice)
Monthly stipend
Health insurance
Category II: Top 300 QS World-Ranked US Universities
Tuition support up to USD 12,000 per annum
Monthly stipend
Health insurance
Eligibility Criteria
Must be a Pakistani/AJK national
Minimum 16 years of education (BS/BSc/BE or equivalent)
No 2nd or 3rd division in entire academic career (for both categories)
Age limit on closing date:
40 years for regular government employees/faculty at public universities or researchers in approved R&D organizations
35 years for all other applicants
Must not be availing any other scholarship
Read More: Canada opens scholarship program 2026 for Pakistani students
Category I Specific Requirements
Admission secured in a Top 50 QS World-Ranked US University
Valid GRE General Score (minimum 300) or HAT Score (minimum 60%)
Category II
Admission secured in a Top 300 QS World-Ranked US University
Valid GRE General Score (minimum 300) or HAT Score (minimum 60%)
How to Apply
Interested applicants can apply online through the link:
https://scholarships.hec.gov.pk/
Important Note:
All selected scholars will be required to serve in Pakistan after completion of their PhD studies as part of the commitment to national development.