HEC announces fully funded scholarships in US for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has announced fully funded PhD scholarships under the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor Project, offering Pakistani students the opportunity to pursue doctoral studies at top 300 QS World-Ranked universities in the United States.

Application Deadlines:

Spring/Summer 2026 intake: 15 November 2025

Fall 2026 intake: 30 April 2026

What is the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor Program

Launched under the US-Pakistan Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in June 2015, the Education, Science, and Technology Working Group (ESTWG) proposed the Knowledge Corridor to strengthen academic cooperation between both countries. The goal is to send 10,000 Pakistani scholars to the US over ten years to build faculty capacity in Pakistan’s higher education sector.

Project objectives

Enhance the quality and quantity of faculty in Pakistani universities.

Strengthen research and academic capabilities by providing advanced training to Pakistani scholars.

Train 1,000 candidates annually for international standardized tests like GRE and TOEFL/IELTS under the “Talent Farming Component.”

Foster research collaboration between Pakistani and US institutions in areas aligned with Pakistan’s needs.

Scholarship categories:

Category I: Top 50 QS World-Ranked US Universities

Full tuition fee (as per university invoice)

Monthly stipend

Health insurance

Category II: Top 300 QS World-Ranked US Universities

Tuition support up to USD 12,000 per annum

Monthly stipend

Health insurance

Eligibility Criteria

Must be a Pakistani/AJK national

Minimum 16 years of education (BS/BSc/BE or equivalent)

No 2nd or 3rd division in entire academic career (for both categories)

Age limit on closing date:

40 years for regular government employees/faculty at public universities or researchers in approved R&D organizations

35 years for all other applicants

Must not be availing any other scholarship

Category I Specific Requirements

Admission secured in a Top 50 QS World-Ranked US University

Valid GRE General Score (minimum 300) or HAT Score (minimum 60%)

Category II

Admission secured in a Top 300 QS World-Ranked US University

Valid GRE General Score (minimum 300) or HAT Score (minimum 60%)

How to Apply

Interested applicants can apply online through the link:

https://scholarships.hec.gov.pk/​

Important Note:

All selected scholars will be required to serve in Pakistan after completion of their PhD studies as part of the commitment to national development.