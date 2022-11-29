Hectic political activity in Punjab over assembly dissolution call

LAHORE: The political front of Punjab witnessing hectic political activity after Imran Khan announced to quit all assemblies in his Rawalpindi address, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The government and the opposition mulling over their political options and contacted with their legal and constitutional experts and sought opinions over the no-confidence motion and dissolution of the assembly.

The opposition parties have started contacts with allies, sources said.

Imran Khan will chair a session of the PTI’s parliamentary party of Punjab on Friday. Coalition partner PML-Q’s members will also attend the meeting.

According to sources, Imran Khan wants comprehensive consultations with legal experts over constitutional aspects of the matter. “The parliamentary session on Friday will determine the direction of politics in Punjab,” sources added.

It is to be mentioned here that PML-N weighing its options to thwart dissolution of Punjab Assembly, including no-confidence motion against the chief minister, or the governor asks the CM to get fresh vote of confidence from the house or imposition of the Governor’s Rule in the province.

The PML-N has consulted allies to save the provincial assembly from dissolution, sources earlier quoted as saying.

