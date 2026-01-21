Heel trailer offers first look at Stephen Graham’s chilling new role

Stephen Graham is back in the thriller game, and this time he’s bringing Andrea Riseborough along for the ride in Heel, a dark and twisted story that’s already making waves. Coming off his intense performance in Adolescence, Graham takes on a chilling new role, chaining a rebellious teen boy, played by Anson Boon, to “fix” his behavior.

Heel follows 19-year-old Tommy, played by Anson Boon, a wild kid lost in drugs, parties, and violence. On a reckless night with his rowdy friends, Tommy gets separated from the group and that’s when Graham’s character swoops in.

The teaser and trailer make it clear: Tommy wakes up chained in the basement of a seemingly normal suburban home, completely at the mercy of Chris (Stephen Graham), his wife Kathryn (Andrea Riseborough), and their young son Jonathan (Kit Rakusen).

The family isn’t just punishing Tommy, they want to “fix” him. The trailer hints at relentless mind games, tense power plays, and moments that will make viewers squirm. Escape seems impossible, but Tommy isn’t about to go quietly.

Jan Komasa, the director behind Corpus Christi, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best International Feature in 2019, helms the film. Heel actually premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year under the title Good Boy, but it’s now officially hitting theaters on March 6.

Stephen Graham fans will recognize his signature intensity, but Heel shows him in a completely different light.

Having come off Adolescence, where Graham explored the emotional depths of youth and trauma, it’s exciting to see him stretch into the psychological thriller space. The contrast between the two projects couldn’t be starker, and the trailer makes it obvious he’s relishing the challenge.

If the teaser is anything to go by, Heel promises to be a tense, uncomfortable, but utterly gripping ride, one that cements Stephen Graham as one of the most versatile actors working today. Fans of Adolescence and Graham’s work won’t want to miss this one.