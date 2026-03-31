Heena Chaudhry admits using lip fillers

Heena Chaudhry, an emerging talent in the showbiz industry, has candidly admitted to using lip fillers. The actress, currently starring in the drama serial “Tark E Wafa” on ARY Digital, recently appeared on a private TV show where she shared her perspectives on various topics.

According to the actress, cosmetic procedures have become widespread within the entertainment world. She noted that while some performers prefer to avoid them, many opt for enhancements to achieve a specific aesthetic.

Heena disclosed that she previously chose to get lip fillers to add volume to her naturally thin lips. However, she revealed that the procedure took place four years ago. Interestingly, she mentioned that during the filming of “Tark E Wafa,” the producer had prohibited her from getting any further work done to ensure she met the specific visual demands of her character.

“I haven’t had any more facial cosmetic procedures done since then,” the actress stated.

Heena Chaudhry also touched upon her early entry into the industry. She previously shared in an interview that her parents had stipulated she must marry before pursuing her personal ambitions.

“I got married young because I wanted to be an actress,” she explained, highlighting the compromise she made to follow her professional dreams.