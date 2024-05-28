‘Heeramandi’ actress slammed for calling co-star ‘school girl’

Sharmin Segal, the ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ actress, who is being criticisied on social media for her acting in the series, is once again slammed by the netizens but this time for calling her co-star a ‘school girl’.

In her interview shared on Reddit, Sharmin Segal called Aditi Rao Hydari, her colleague actress in the series, a ‘school girl’, local media reported.

Sharmin Segal is heard saying in the interview, ” Aditi Rao is a good schoolgirl, please understand that”.

She went on to say that if a teacher asks Aditi Rao to submit homework at a certain time, she would do that. The actress added that her colleague co-star would only follow instructions given and wouldn’t do anything extra.

“Aditi Rao will do that but not one word more than the word count limit. That’s Aditi for you. So, in her view, everyone else is late and she is always on time,” Sharmin Segal.

Her remarks however did not please the netizens who took a jibe at her.

A social media user commented, “I just can’t stand this human being. She can’t talk properly, can’t emote, act, or deliver lines properly. Dude, that’s your freaking job. First, do that, then criticize others.”

Another comment read, “This girl has done nothing spectacular and been hating on every single costar of hers in her very first project so how is any audience gonna like her or even give her a chance in any other work she does? Sometimes the way she acts makes me seem like she’s on something,”.