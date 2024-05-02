SLB kept me hungry during ‘Heeramandi’: Aditi Rao Hydari

Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays a key role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s recently-released web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, revealed that the veteran filmmaker didn’t let her eat and kept her hungry during the shoot.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview, actor Aditi Rao Hydari, aka Bibbojaan of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ spoke about SLB’s ‘passion’ for cinema and his work and disclosed how he once kept her hungry, before shooting for a crucial scene on the web series.

She said, “He’s [Bhansali] very passionate about everything he does. He’s also very knowledgeable. He has [a] true love for each and every art form that goes into making cinema, and that I find very infectious.”

“I would say that whatever one comes within one’s blood when you walk onto a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set, it is complete surrender. You have to become a sponge,” Hydari added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Further recalling an instance, when she was made to stay hungry for a scene, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor shared, “People perceive actors in a particular way. They may be like, ‘Oh, if you blow, she’ll just fly away. She’s so delicate!’ But for him, there’s more to a person than that. One day, he kept me hungry because I had to do a scene which was full of fire. He said, ‘Aaj khana mat khana (Don’t eat anything today)’, and that helped me get that simmering sense of injustice.”

Notably, prolific filmmaker SLB’s much-awaited digital debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, explores the ‘stories of courtesans’ living in the red light district of Lahore, during the pre-independent India.

The eight-episodic web series, also starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in the main roles, along with Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah, premiered on the streaming giant Netflix yesterday, May 1.

SLB says he wanted to cast Mahira, Fawad Khan in ‘Heeramandi’