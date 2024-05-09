Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari take a jibe at ‘Heeramandi’ co-star Sharmin Segal

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari took a dig at their ‘Heeramandi’ co-star Sharmin Segal, who happens to be the niece of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali of the web series.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent promotional interview for their recently-released series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, Richa Chadha tells off Sharmin Segal that the two shouldn’t be sitting next to each other, while Aditi Rao Hydari pulls the latter’s leg saying she took the longest to get ready during the shoot.

During the conversation, Segal claimed that apart from acting she deserves credit for being a good ‘chef’ as well, which seemingly was too much to take for the ‘Fukrey’ star, going by her shocked reaction.

As Segal continued to share that she made herself the salad she ate the same morning, Chadha went ahead to tease the co-star with slow claps, asking if the vegetables she cut for the salad the proof of her talent. “I cook very well. I make proper Christmas lunches,” added the ‘Malaal’ actor, to which, Chadha quipped, “I don’t think you and I should sit next to each other.”

At another point in the conversation, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor mentioned that out of all the six ladies of the show, Segal took the longest to get ready for her scenes, a statement upon which co-stars Fardeen Khan and Taha Shah gave an agreement as well.

However, in her defence, Segal added, “Aditi is a good schoolgirl. If the teacher says you have to submit the homework at this time, Aditi will do exactly that and not one word more in the essay than the needed word count. So according to her, everyone is late and she is on time.”

Notably, veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited digital debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, explores the ‘stories of courtesans’ living in the red light district of Lahore, during the pre-independent India.

The eight-episodic web series, starring Richa Chadha as Lajjo, Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb and Aditi Rao Hydaro [Bibbojan], along with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah, premiered on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1.

Heeramandi: How Cillian Murphy served inspiration for Manisha Koirala’s Mallikajaan?