Richa Chadha spills interesting fact about ‘Heeramandi’ jewels

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha revealed that all the real jewellery was worn by the star cast of ‘Heeramandi’ and it is actually worth crores.

The opulent sets, grandeur and pretty heroines in their stunning outfits and jewellery have all been the highlight of all the titles by acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And the case was no different with his recently released OTT debut ‘Heeramandi’.

However, what might be surprising is that all the jewellery donned by the six leads of his passion project, who essayed the courtesans of Lahore’s red light area, was real and had a hefty price tag, as revealed by Chadha, aka Lajjo of ‘Heeramandi’.

In a new interview, she shared, “Beautiful clothes and beautiful jewellery, all real.”

When surprisingly asked again if it was really all genuine and worth crores, she added, “Yes, all of the jewellery is real. If I would wear all of it and run then I could make another film of my own, if I wore all of it cumulatively.”

Notably, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited digital debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, explores the ‘stories of courtesans’ living in the red light district of Lahore, during the pre-independent India.

The eight-episodic web series, starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in the main roles, along with Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah, premiered on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1.