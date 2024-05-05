Heeramandi: Sharmin Segal disables Instagram comments after trolling

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal disabled comments section on her Instagram account after she was trolled for her acting in Heeramandi.

The web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released on Netflix on May 1 and has since received widespread acclaim from fans.

Bollywood stars such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, and Sanjeeda Sheikh showed their acting skills in the Netflix show.

However, Sharmin Segal, who played Alamzeb in the series, received flak from the fans who claimed that she was given a role in Heeramandi due to nepotism.

Read more: Heeramandi: SLB receives flak for casting niece Sharmin Segal

Others criticised Segal for her “expressionless acting”, saying that the role should have been given to a deserving actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmin Segal Mehta (@sharminsegal)

After several left hate comments on her Instagram, Sharmin Segal disabled comments on one post where she is seen posing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Enraged fans flooded her comments section with negative comments after the actor shared a picture from a magazine shoot.

A user said, “I really dont like her as Alam .. no expression same expression?”

Another user said that Alamzeb was a beautiful character but SLB cast “his wooden, expressionless niece.”

A user said that he skipped all of Sharmin Segal’s scenes in the web series because it was boring to watch.

A user asked, “Why were you smiling in the whole series? You single-handedly ruined the joy of watching the series.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sharmin Segal made her debut in Bhansali’s Malaal in 2019. At Malaal’s trailer launch, Sharmin shared her thoughts about nepotism.

At the trailer launch, she said, “There is nepotism in every field. Those who have connection in the film industry it is bit easy for them, they get the first opportunity easily. But they have to work very hard. The pressure is there on every film. One should not misuse the opportunity.”