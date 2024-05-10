‘Say what they have to…’: Sharmin Segal responds to criticism for ‘Heeramandi’

Budding Bollywood actor Sharmin Segal breaks the silence on all the criticism and trolling she was targeted to, for her latest on-screen performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

In a podcast appearance before the premiere of the web series earlier this month, Sharmin Segal addressed the online trolling and criticism of her work and shared how she deals with it.

Segal said, “There is a lot of pressure and sometimes it manifests in weird ways. But I have a really good support system. I think my strongest support system is my sister. She also happened to be an assistant director on the show. So, it worked out in a way where I do have outlets where I can vent.”

“I am not that person who’s gonna constantly put that much pressure on it. Yes, I do want to prove myself; but today I am also a realist in that way. I would love for everyone to love Alamzeb [her character in Heeramandi]. But, at the end of the day, there will be people who have to say what they have to say,” she detailed.

It is pertinent to note here that Segal was dubbed the weakest link in the ensemble cast of ‘Heeramandi’ and viewers questioned Bhansali for casting her in a lengthy role, only because of her relation to him. After the brutal trolling across social media, the actor turned off the comments on her latest Instagram posts.

For the unversed, Segal is the niece of the veteran filmmaker, who also assisted him on blockbusters like ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, before making her on-screen debut in his production ‘Malaal’.

Meanwhile, SLB’s much-awaited digital debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, about the courtesans living in the red light district of Lahore, premiered on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1.

The eight-episodic web series, starring Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjeeda Sheikh in main roles, along with Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah, received mixed reviews from viewers and critics alike.

