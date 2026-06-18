Hegseth tells NATO US will review force presence in Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told NATO Thursday the Pentagon will conduct a review of its force presence in Europe within the next six months, as Washington pressures allies to step up their defences.

“This will be a real review. It will be designed to ensure that NATO is moving fast and irreversibly toward Europe leading, stepping up to take primary responsibility for the defence of Europe,” Hegseth told a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

The Pentagon chief said the move was also aimed at assuring that US “access, basing and overflight are clearly delineated and assured” after some European imposed restrictions on US forces during the Iran war.

“It was shameful. These allies, they put America’s sons and daughters, our sons and daughters, at risk,” he said. “There’s no excuse for that.”

The US is piling on the pressure ahead of a NATO summit next month as it seeks to make sure that allies make good on a pledge made last year to massively ramp up defence spending.

Hegseth said going forward Washington paying its dues to cover NATO organisational running costs — roughly some $790 million in 2026 — would be “contingent” on allies reaching spending targets.

“Where other allies do not spend with urgency, our dues contributions will go down,” he said.

The broadside from the US defence chief — who had initially signalled a conciliatory tone — will send a jolt through NATO allies concerned over US commitment to defending Europe.

US President Donald Trump had lashed out against European allies over their response to his war in Iran.

But there was hope the US peace deal with Tehran could help NATO put the bad blood behind it by the time alliance leaders meet in Turkey.

“As President Trump put it, and rightfully so, he gave our allies a test to support America when we asked for their help, and too many failed it,” Hegseth said.

Despite the tough language, Hegseth did acknowledge strides by many members of NATO to ramp up their defences and said progress was being made.

“Some of our allies have gotten the message and stepped up. You know who you are, and we very much appreciate it,” he said.