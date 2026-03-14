Heidi Klum reveals disorder which helps her stay energetic at 52

Heidi Klum has opened up about a personal aspect of her life that she says helps keep her energized and productive well into her 50s.

In a recent interview with Glamour Germany, the 52-year-old supermodel and television personality revealed that she has a form of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), a condition she believes plays a positive role in her busy lifestyle.

When asked to share something that many people might not know about her, Klum explained that her ADHD allows her to stay active and handle multiple responsibilities at once. Rather than seeing it as a limitation, she described it as one of her greatest strengths.

“I see ADHD as something positive because it allows me to do more things at once,” Klum said, describing it as her “superpower.”

ADHD, short for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, is a common developmental condition that can affect focus, impulse control and activity levels. While it can present challenges for some people, Klum said her experience has helped fuel her creativity and productivity.

The longtime host of Germany’s Next Top Model explained that her high energy often pushes her to take on numerous projects simultaneously.

“Maybe it’s instinct – or just my own idea. I’m very hyperactive because of my ADHD. I can do a thousand different things at once. I work on many projects simultaneously and keep taking on more,” she shared.