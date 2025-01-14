Heimtextil exhibition to strengthen Pakistan’s textile industry

“Heimtextil is extremely important for Pakistan’s home textile exports. With record participation this year, we anticipate a significant increase in exports,” said Shafaat Ahmad Kaleem, Pakistan’s Consul General in Frankfurt, while inaugurating the national pavilion at the Heimtextil exhibition on Tuesday.

Held in Frankfurt, Germany, the event features 2,800 exhibitors from 130 countries, with Pakistan ranking as the fourth-largest participating country in terms of exhibitors.

This year marks Pakistan’s largest presence at the global textile fair, with participation up by over 10% compared to last year. The Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Commercial Section of the Consulate, has established a national pavilion, providing a platform for 64 small companies to showcase their products.

The opening ceremony was attended by Amina Naeem, head of the Commercial Section, Zameer Soomro, Director of TDAP’s Textile Division, Umar Salahuddin, Messe Frankfurt’s representative in Pakistan, and a large number of exhibitors.

Shafaat Kaleem emphasized that Heimtextil serves as a critical platform for facilitating business meetings between Pakistani exporters and international buyers. Under the event title “Thread Connect,” key brands and store chains will engage with Pakistani exhibitors on January 15, paving the way for potential partnerships and export growth.

Messe Frankfurt’s Pakistan representative, Hadi Salahuddin, shared that a record 275 exhibitors from Pakistan are participating this year, featuring a wide range of products including home textiles, towels, bed linen, and apparel. He highlighted that exhibitors have expanded their stall sizes and that Messe Frankfurt Pakistan is offering full support to maximize their exposure through marketing advice and product promotion.

The Heimtextil exhibition is expected to significantly boost Pakistan’s textile exports, solidifying its reputation as a leading player in the global textile industry.