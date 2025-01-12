Pakistan all set to shine at Heimtextil 2025 trade fair

Pakistan is gearing up to make its largest-ever appearance at Heimtextil 2025, one of the world’s biggest home textile events, with over 270 companies participating.

The event, scheduled to take place from January 14 to 17 in Frankfurt, Germany, will provide a platform for Pakistani companies to showcase their sustainable textile products to global buyers.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will set up a Pakistani pavilion at the event to promote the country’s textile industry and provide opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to increase exports. Pakistan has secured the fourth position among participating countries, with a 10% increase in the number of exhibitors compared to last year.

The Pakistani exhibitors will focus on showcasing sustainable and modern textile products, which is expected to lead to an increase in exports. Messe Frankfurt Pakistan’s General Manager, Khalid Beg, expressed confidence in the new arrangements and hoped that Pakistani companies would once again be the center of attention for global buyers with their modern and eco-friendly products.

The German embassy and consulate have also facilitated the participation of Pakistani companies by simplifying the visa processing for over 400 participants, enabling around 2,200 Pakistani professionals to attend the event.

Heimtextil’s Director, Margit Herberth, will also arrange a special tour for the Pakistani delegation to appreciate their services and highlight their growing contribution to the global textile industry.