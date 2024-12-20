Klaasen punished for ICC Code of Conduct breach

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised South African wicketkeeping batter Heinrich Klaasen for breaching the Code of Conduct during the second PAK v SA ODI.

The right-handed batter has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for kicking the stumps after he was dismissed on 97, three runs short of his ton in the second ODI which Pakistan won by 81 runs a day earlier.

“One demerit point has also been added to his disciplinary record for violating Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings’ during an International Match,” as per a statement by the ICC.

The incident occurred during the second PAK v SA ODI where Heinrich Klaasen remained the standout performer for the hosts, having scored 97 off 74 balls as South Africa were put to chase of 330.

Despite his valiant inning, the hosts were restricted to 248 as Klaasen was the last batter to fall in the 43rd over.

Frustrated with his dismissal, Heinrich Klaasen was seen kicking the stumps, leading to sanctions by Match Referee Richie Richardson.

It is worth noting here that Pakistan have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match PAK v SA ODI series.

A day earlier, star batter Babar Azam and captain Mohammad Rizwan hit half-centuries followed by Kamran Ghulam’s explosive 32-ball 63 which powered the tourists to 329.

In reply, South Africa were bundled out for 248 as pacer Shaheen Afridi took a four-fer, Naseem Shah bagged three wickets, while spinner Abrar Ahmed picked up two scalps to help Pakistan seal the ODI series.

The final ODI between the two teams is set to be played in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 22.