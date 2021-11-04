Heirs of woman allegedly killed by PPP MPA demand justice

LARKANA: The heirs of a woman, allegedly killed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Genhwar Isran and his bodyguard staged a protest at the Indus Highway in Qambar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The incident took place in Qambar’s Khairpur Joso. Failing to get justice and alleged denial of the registration of the case, the heirs of the woman staged a sit-in at the Indus Highway. Talking to the occasion, the heirs alleged that PPP MPA Genhwar Isran and his bodyguard are involved in killing the woman.

The police are forcing them not to nominate the local lawmaker in the case, the heirs alleged.

Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sameer Noor Channa said that no one from the heirs has contacted the police for registration of the case yet. The FIR will be lodged as soon heirs contact the police.

Read more: Family of Nazim Jokhio blocks national highway, demands justice

Meanwhile, the family of a young man, Nazim Jokhio, who was found tortured to death inside a PPP leader’s Malir farmhouse, staged a protest demonstration against his murder on the National Highway.

They blocked the highway by placing the victim’s body, suspending all kinds of vehicular movement.

The protesters demanded that those behind Jokhio’s murder be brought to justice.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!